ST. IGNACE, Mich. - Light breezes balanced out the bright sunshine for the 2023 Mackinac Bridge Walk today, and those near-perfect conditions deserve at least some of the credit for the biggest crowd seen in several years.
"With roughly 35,000 people from across Michigan and beyond joining us for the bridge walk, this is the largest crowd we’ve seen since 2016 when 45,000 people walked the bridge," said Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Bridge Director Kim Nowack. "It was a beautiful day, and a perfect opportunity to enjoy the unparalleled views of the Straits."
As part of recognizing Labor Day, Governor Gretchen Whitmer led the 65th annual walk across the Mackinac Bridge.
“Another year, another spectacular bridge walk across the Mighty Mac to celebrate Labor Day!,” said Whitmer. “Today, we recognize the work of generations of working people who fought for higher pay, better benefits, and workplace safety and the labor unions who had their back.
The bridge, which closed at 6:30 a.m. to all vehicle traffic for the walk, reopened promptly at noon.
Based on the success of the recent events, the 2023 Annual Bridge Walk again started from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, which eliminated the need for busing and offers additional options for participants.
The bridge walk has been an annual event since 1958, with the exception of 2020 when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 walk was the 64th event, when 26,000 people participated.
The Mackinac Bridge opened to traffic in 1957 to connect Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas. In 1923, the State Highway Department started a ferry service in response to demand for transportation between the two peninsulas. After their launch, the ferries became popular and eventually could not keep up with demand.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority was appointed in 1950 to explore methods of constructing a bridge. At nearly 5 miles long, the Mighty Mac is the longest suspension bridge in the western hemisphere and the fifth longest suspension bridge in the world.