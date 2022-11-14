EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council unanimously voted to vacate the seat won by Craig McMurray at their first November meeting. Motion by Council Member Blinda Baker, support from Council Member Dave Leslie, passed unanimously. The Council meeting was moved from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to the elections.
McMurray, who had served on the Council for multiple terms and was included on the Nov. 8 ballot, received the second highest number of votes, 676, in the election. McMurray had resigned in July and indicated that he wanted to be removed from the ballot, however, at that point it was too late to remove him.
After winning, McMurray declined to take the position on the City Council and/or the oath of office. Therefore, the Council passed a resolution to vacate his seat. The Council has 30 days from Nov. 10 to fill the seat.
Other seats on the Council were filled by Molly Collier, owner of Charcuterie and Candle, who is new to the Council and secured 541 votes, and Blinda Baker who has been serving on the Council since 2019 and secured 793 votes. Current Council member Joseph Kolts, who was appointed in July 2022 to fill McMurray’s seat and finish out his term that ended Nov. 10, received 513 votes and is off the Council.
Council member Steve Klenow did not run for re-election.
The Council will be appointing a new member at their Nov. 21 meeting.