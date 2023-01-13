OSCODA – At its regular Jan. 9 meeting, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees postponed making a decision on an auto dialer system again. This time the decision was postponed until April.
As previously reported, local residents, most notably Clayton Jolley, who lives in the Villages of Oscoda, have been asking for an emergency alert system that notifies property owners of boil water alerts and other emergencies. Jolley has been asking for the past year.
At the Dec. 12 board of trustees meeting, Supervisor Ann Richards said she would be attending a 9-1-1 board meeting later in the week. At the Jan. 9 meeting Richards reported that Mike Eller told her Iosco County would have their notification system up and running within three to six months.
"So I guess the discussion now is do we feel like waiting for the county for three to six months or do we just pay the money out of our pocket and start our own. I know the citizens want it. But in the money crunch time if the county's setting it up and they're going to have it done in six months, they hope, I'm kind of thinking maybe we should wait," Trustee Jeremy Spencer said.
"Some people are going to sign up for it so it will be a helpful tool. But not everyone will sign up for it so it's still not going to necessary notify everybody to begin with. You still have to approve to be on the call list. It's not going to be the end all and be all," Richards said referring to the county's system.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire has asked a number of times to check the functionality of the BS&A system that can send out alerts via e-mail.
"Is there an additional fee for that," Spencer asked. McGuire said there wasn't.
"It's just getting the data from the people," McGuire said. She said that she already sends out notices to the people who pay for their taxes via ACH payments. McGuire is going to ask them for their e-mail addresses so she can send out notices of the ACH payments via e-mail.
"I think it's a great idea," Spencer responded. He then asked how many e-mail addresses the system could take for each resident. He added that an e-mail could be sent to a text. McGuire said she would check into it when she got into work the next day.
"With BS&A it would definitely link with utility billing. Hopefully we could pinpoint it better. Supervisor Ann Richards added, referring to specific areas in the township since only certain areas are impacted by emergencies such as boil water alerts.
"The water department also when they get new services they collect e-mail addresses," Superintendent Tammy Kline added.
Motion by Spencer to postpone the decision on the auto dialer until three months from Monday. The decision is postponed until the April 24 meeting, support from Richards, passed unanimously. There is no April 8 meeting due to the township being closed for the Easter holiday.