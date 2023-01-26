OSCODA – The ninth annual Ray Ray’s Pike Town USA Fishing Tournament returns Saturday, Feb. 18 to Van Etten Lake.
The annual event began when Ray Eberhardt passed away from multiple myeloma cancer in January 2014. His brother, Rick Eberhardt, said that Ray’s favorite pastime was pike fishing.
All funds benefit cancer patients in northern Michigan.
The tournament gets underway with registration at 7 a.m. The entry fee is $15. Weigh-in starts at 3 p.m. at the Air Force Beach Warrior Pavilion.
Prizes will be awarded for the largest pike and the largest perch. In case of a tie, the winner will be decided by the first one turned in. Cash prizes for the fishing tournament will be determined on how many entries are received.
A gun gift certificate and Chinese raffles will be held and chili, hot dogs, chips and coffee will be provided at no charge. A variety of prizes will also be offered.
For more information or to register for the tournament, contact Eberhardt at 989-329-2962.