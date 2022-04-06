OSCODA — Five members of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees held an ethics work session with Interim Township Attorney Lisa Hamameh, a shareholder in the Rosati, Schultz, Joppich and Amtsbuechler law firm in Farmington Hills.
Trustees Tim Cummings and Jeremy Spencer did not attend the work session. Hamameh said that she was new to Oscoda Township and the personalities of the board. She added that she had read about some of the things that had happened in the past but that she felt the board was currently “functioning well”.
The work session was held on March 28 to discuss Ordinance 2022-271, an ordinance to amend the Oscoda Township Code of Ordinances to add a code of ethics. Hamameh said that she wrote the ordinance to be aspirational, that it does not include a lot of penalties and demonstrates highest ethical conduct. She added that the board could decide to make the code more penal in nature.
Discussion turned to the appointment of a Board of Ethics that was included in the draft ordinance. Supervisor Ann Richards asked who would make up the board. Hamameh responded that it would be five people who would not be subject to it.
“I think that’s a good idea,” Richards responded.
“Five disinterested individuals who would make an unbiased decision,” Hamameh added.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth asked how the code would apply to contract employees. Hamameh responded that contractors are separate and pointed out that there are tax implications and health insurance implications to being an employee versus a contractor.
She added that ethics provisions could be added to contractors’ contracts. Hamameh said that it would “muddy the waters” by adding contractors to the ordinance.
Hamameh pointed out that there are a “whole slew of factors that the IRS considers” in determining whether or not someone is an employee or a contractor, that there is a lot of case law and that the issue is litigated frequently.
Township Clerk Josh Sutton asked if it would be acceptable to highlight ethics in a contract. “Absolutely” responded Hamameh, adding that it can be a contract term and that the language could be cut and pasted out of the ordinance and into a contract.
“That way it’s better for us”, Sutton added.
Hamameh added that she was currently working on the contract for EIC Director Todd Dickerson so that now would be a good time to add ethics to the contract language. She added that it was not something I’ve done in the past.
Richards added that the necessity would depend on the level of representation and authority of the contractor.
Trustee Bill Palmer brought up that an ethics violation would allow the township to terminate a contract employee earlier, that it would give the township “an out” to terminate a contractor. Palmer added that he thought the ordinance was very well written.
Trustees expressed concerns that there would not be five people in Oscoda who could serve as unbiased members of the ethics board.
“Trying to find five independent people, this is a small community, people have lived here their whole lives. They have family members, friends, work associates. We have a hard enough of a time finding people to serve on committees and boards. Seems like a Herculean task to me.” Palmer stated.
Richards added that the review committee would need to be in place very quickly. Hamameh agreed, “you would want to set it up pretty quickly.” She added that the board was not “stuck with having a review board” and discussed different configurations that other communities have used.
“We have used our attorney in the past. We want it to be fair.” Added Township Treasurer Jaimie McGuire. Hamameh responded “I would not want to be the person. I have a relationship with all of you that I would not want to sour.” Hamameh recommended that the township bring in outside legal counsel to handle ethics complaints.
“I’d rather have it on the voting public. Solicit the voters to see if they are interested.” Added Wusterbarth. Palmer stated that the prosecuting attorney represents the township for zoning violations and asked if that would be appropriate.
The board then discussed a number of options for enforcement of the code and who would and wouldn’t be appropriate to serve on the review board or to handle ethics complaints. They discussed the pros and cons of a number of scenarios.
Palmer asked about censure. Hamameh explained that if an elected official violates an ethics ordinance or criminal law the board would pass a resolution that they are publicly censuring them. She referred to it as a “slap on the wrist”. By censuring someone the public knows that the person “screwed up”.
The board then discussed the conditions under which ethics complaints could be heard and whether or not the meetings would have to be open. Hamameh responded that the meetings would have to be open unless they met the limited conditions outlined for a closed session as outlined in the Open Meetings Act.
Ultimately, the trustees decided to remove the review board from the ordinance and to seek out attorneys who specialize in ethics violations. “We have specialized attorneys for trademark and other issues.” Added McGuire.
Hamameh said that she knew some attorneys downstate and that it “may not be a bad idea to go with someone downstate, really far downstate”. She mentioned two attorneys Don Campbell with Collins Einhorn Farrell PC in Southfield and Melvin Muskovitz with Dykema in Ann Arbor.
The board discussed how ethics violations would be referred to the attorney and decided that Superintendent Tammy Kline, in her human resources role with the township, and Hamameh, serving as the interim township attorney, would work together. “I like that concept. I feel like there should be something about the chain of command.” Richards stated.
Hamameh said that she would revise the ordinance before the board’s first April meeting. Given that the ordinance was on their March 28 meeting agenda, Richards said that the board would postpone discussion to the April meeting.
Richards then asked Hamameh if it was a conflict for her to be involved in real estate decisions the board made because she is a licensed real estate agent. Wusterbarth admitted that he was the one who had brought up the issue. Richards pointed out that she does not benefit monetarily from the decisions and that she brings her knowledge and experience to the board. She pointed out the experience that other board members bring including business and information technology.
Hamameh responded that it was not just a matter of whether or not trustees benefited monetarily but if they are being unbiased and if they are making decisions that are in the best interest of the township. Wusterbarth said that he was aware of a situation in Clarkston where the township supervisor was told that they had to pick whether or not to be the supervisor or a real estate agent. Hamameh said she would love to see the information and added that most townships do not have a full time supervisor. According to their website, the City of Clarkston has a mayor and a city manager.
Richards added that her position with the township does not pay her living expenses or her healthcare benefits. “I’ve been removed, I can’t sign documents anymore. I haven’t fought it.” She added. Hamameh said the issue should definitely be cleared up.
The meeting wrapped up with Wusterbarth thanking Hamameh for making the trip and Richards saying that they had been impressed with her work so far and her concise opinions. “I am not making policy decisions, I am giving you an opinion.” Hamameh responded.