East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 31F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 31F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.