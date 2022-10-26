ATLANTA — Hale played pretty well early on in its North Star League Little Dipper 8-man football game at Atlanta on Friday. The Eagles couldn’t take advantage of a few early chances and saw things slip away from there though, allowing the Huskies to pull away, handing Hale a 60-14 setback in what was both teams’ season finale.
“We played pretty well early on, we had a drive stall out in the redzone, if we could have punched that one in, it could have made a difference,” head coach Doug Bernard said. “They have a good team, that is what it comes down to. I would have liked to have sent the seniors off with a ‘W’, but we weren’t able to do that.”
Hale opened up the scoring with a 37-yard touchdown run by Dalton Jaremba, making it 8-0 early on.
Atlanta pulled within 8-6 on a late first quarter touchdown.
On the Huskies’ next drive, Zander Johnson was able to haul in a well-played interception. Hale nearly cashed in on the turnover, getting a 75-yard pass from Sam Patten to Quinton Coleman, but he was stopped short of the endzone and the Eagles couldn’t punch it in on their next four plays either.
From here the Huskies took a 28-8 lead at the half and led 44-8 entering the fourth.
The Eagles did get the final touchdown of the night, with Jeff Guoan getting a nine-yard rushing touchdown.
Hale was led by Guoan who ran the ball 20 times for 123 yards and one touchdown, Jaremba carried it 12 times for 60 yards and a touchdown and Patten ran nine times for 46 yards. Patten was also one-of-10 passing, with the lone completion coming on the 75-yarder to Coleman.
Guoan also led the defense with nine tackles, Patten had 4.5 tackles and he also recovered a fumble and Coleman tracked down three tackles. Jaremba also had 2.5 tackles broke into the backfield for one sack.
Hale finishes the year 1-8 overall. The Eagles struggled with having enough players several times this year, playing one game with 10 active players and forfeited two games this fall due to lack of available athletes. Still, Hale managed a nice 38-20 homecoming win over the Charlton Heston Academy on Oct. 7 and they hope that jump starts things heading into next year.
“On the year, I think we made good progress and got some good momentum for the underclassmen coming up and got some good game experience,” Bernard said. “Our freshmen and sophomores got quite a bit of playing time the last few games and that is going to be a plus going into next year.”