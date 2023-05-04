EAST TAWAS – Rochelle Ettawageshik, Native American citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, will present through slides and oral history the account of Native American Boarding Schools on May 18 in East Tawas.
The program begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Tawas Bay Playhouse, 401 Newman St., East Tawas. Admission is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments follow the program.
Between 1869 and the 1960s, hundreds of thousands of Native American children were removed from their homes and families and placed in boarding schools operated by the federal government and churches. The purpose was to eliminate traditional Native American customs and culture. Rochelle will be unfolding this historic tragedy and the ramifications that are still present today, and have affected so many, including members of her own family.
In addition to her speaking engagements, Rochelle is vice president of the Michigan Indian Education Council, serves on the board of the National Indian Child Welfare Association and is currently on the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.
This program has been made possible by a grant from the Iosco-Arenac District Library, and co-sponsored by Tawas City Library and Tawas City Library Friends.