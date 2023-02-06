OSCODA – The Huron Shores Bowling Conference met up at Vista Lanes in Oscoda on Saturday. After a few weeks of doubleheaders, each squad only bowled in one match during the day this time around.
For Whittemore-Prescott, their boys team lost to Ogemaw Heights, while their girls team was able to get a win over Tawas Area, 27-3.
The Cardinal boys were led by Bryson Melrose with a score of 177, Hunter Bunting had a 159 and Logan Aiello had a roll of 155.
For the Lady Cardinals, Morgan Hawks had a high game of 196 and Addi Ludwig was able to pin a 156.
For the Lady Braves, they had Brooke McClellan roll games of 140 and 103, Heather Mousseau had pinfalls of 127 and 124 and Hailee Rose tallied scores of 118 and 101.
Tawas Area had its boys team lose to league leading Houghton Lake, 29-1.
Makayla Ward led the boys team with rolls of 144 and 99, William Collier had pinfalls of 138 and 135 and Jesse Hartman added rolls of 130 and 127.
The Oscoda girls team bowled against Ogemaw Heights with the match ending 15-15. At press time, it was unclear if the Owls won or lost the tiebreaker.
They were led by Mia Winter with rolls of 140 and 190, Colbie Kruse had a game of 154 and Sophie Otremba tallied scores of 150 and 145.
Results for the Oscoda boys team were not provided by press time.
The Huron Shores Bowling Conference heads to Hi-Skore Lanes in West Branch on Saturday, for the final week of regular league matches.