OSCODA – Approximately 20 Oscoda residents braved the bitter cold and high winds on Wednesday Feb. 15 to draw attention to the ongoing PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated substances) contamination issues on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
The rally and a press conference (see separate story) organized by Need Our Water (NOW), took place prior to the quarterly Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting (see separate story). Rally attendees lined both sides of US-23 in front of the Oscoda Township Hall chanting "What do we want? Clean water! When do we want it? Now!" and "Clean it up!"
Attendees carried signs that read "We're PFAS'ed and we're not going to drink it anymore," "Less Talk More Action" and "Air Force Fly Right Do What's Right," among others. Rally goers received lots of support from drivers of passing cars who honked and cheered in solidarity.
Media outlets were on hand to interview attendees, including ones from Alpena, Central Michigan University and a Japanese public television station whose team came from New York City.
"Are we heard?" asked Kelly Brown who lives on Cedar Lake.
"We still have a mess. This is a generational issue. Look at what it's doing in the environment. You spend millions of dollars everywhere else. Spend a few more in Oscoda. Clean this mess up once and for all," Brown said emphatically.
Lynda Slaggert said she has been fighting for this cause for a long time.
"It's time the Air Force do the right thing. It's really important for our children, grandchildren and visitors. They contaminated it. They need to clean it up," Slaggert said.
Chris Coulon, a member of NOW, was leading chants with a megaphone.
"We want our PFAS cleaned up. We need to let them know what we deserve," Coulon said.