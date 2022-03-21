TAWAS CITY – At the start of what Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education Vice President Shannon Klenow referred to as “the best meeting of the year,” High School Principal Toby Suttle presented the top 11 academic achievers of the Class of 2022 to the Board on March 14. The presentation was made during the “Positive Highlights” segment of the meeting.
Suttle introduced the students, who each boasted Grade Point Averages exceeding 4.0, in order from 10 to one (two students in 10th place had identical GPAs), and each student had the opportunity to recall their favorite classes and fondest memories of their years at Tawas Area High School, as well as their plans for the future.
Kendel Couturier (4.005 GPA) shared her memory of the Alcona Cross Country meet and said that her favorite class was Mechanical Drafting because it gave her an introduction to her chosen field of Residential Architecture.
Audrey Alexander (4.005 GPA) cited EP Physics as her favorite class. She said she plans to study Mechanical Engineering at Michigan Tech with an eye toward a career in Aerospace Engineering.
Joshua Bruno (4.015 GPA), who plans to attend the University of Michigan to seek a degree in Mechanical Engineering, called AP Physics his favorite class.
Delani Butzin (4.017 GPA), daughter of TAS Board Trustee Michael Butzin and Kathleen Butzin, had two favorite memories to share. During online learning, her entire class selected their teacher’s least favorite high school yearbook photo as each student’s home page, including some with photoshopped enhancements, as a prank. She also mentioned the Snowcoming event during her sophomore year as her favorite “pre-COVID” memory. Chemistry, she said, was her favorite class, as it set the path for her chosen field of study. She plans to major in Biochemistry at the University of Michigan.
Trinity Briggs (4.039 GPA) was unable to attend the meeting.
Vivien Lin (4.040 GPA) called a “fun project” during virtual learning in AP Physics her favorite memory. Health Science was her favorite class, she said, and she plans to major in Biology at the University of Michigan to pursue a career in Pharmacy.
Grace Look (4.041 GPA) said she enjoyed the memory of beating Ogemaw in softball, and cited AP Physics during junior year as her favorite class. She said that she has been accepted at Central Michigan University and has been offered a job with the football team.
Charleson Shuart (4.045 GPA) said that his election to the Snowcoming court during sophomore year when he had no intention of even attending, was his favorite memory. He called seventh-hour AP Literature his favorite class and plans to attend either the University of Michigan or Northwestern University to study computer software engineering.
Co-Salutatorian Vicky Lin (4.047 GPA) recalled most fondly her time on the track team. Her plans are to major in Biochemistry at the University of Michigan, as her favorite class at TAHS was Chemistry.
Co-Salutatorian Juliette Johnson (4.047 GPA) related a story about being caught in the middle of a water spraying melee while on the track team. Speech class during her sophomore year, she said, was her favorite class. She intends to major in Neuroscience and minor in Physics at the University of Michigan and wants to become a neurosurgeon.
Valedictorian Kyle Reynolds (4.084 GPA), son of Scott and Christine Reynolds, recalled his last home soccer game versus Oscoda as his favorite memory. AP Biology was his favorite class, he said, and he plans to major in Biology at Central Michigan University.
At the same meeting, the Board unanimously approved two teachers to continue first-year probation, seven teachers for second-year probation, three teachers for third-year probation, four for fourth-year probation, three more for fifth-year probation, and also recognized five teachers for tenure.
Middle School Special Education teacher Bobie Reser and Middle School/High School English/Spanish teacher Amanda Sigulinsky, who were recently hired in the middle of the school year, were approved to continue their first-year probation.
Having completed their first year of probation, fourth grade teacher Tricia Riggs, Spanish teacher Sarah Stein, special education teacher Mindy Davis, Title I teacher Janice Tiffany, first grade teacher Karen Klenitz, middle school English teacher Erica Russo, and special education math teacher Genecia Mejeur were all approved to advance to their second year of probation.
Meaghan Martinez (middle school math), Kelli Rau (third grade), and Pete Scott (middle school English) were approved for third-year probation. Brittney Davidson (first grade), Brianna Griffiths (physical education/health), Anneke Hoogenstryd (third grade), and Jordan Hazen (middle school math) moved up to fourth-year probation. Aaron Hazen (middle school English), Breanna Roest (second grade), and Michael Keith del Rio (middle school Social Studies) were placed on fifth-year probation.
Recognized for tenure status after the completion of their final year of probation were Alexis Grover (music/choir), Brandon Jerashen (band), Scott Jorasz (high school math), Wendi Paulson (middle school Title I), and Veronica Schlosser (middle school literature/physical education).
Permission was granted by the Board for an overnight trip to East Kentwood for the Jazz Band on March 30.
On the recommendation of Superintendent John Klinger, the Board voted unanimously to award Up North Security and Technology Systems of Rose City the bid for the fob and secure entrance project. The cost of that work will be $38,700.