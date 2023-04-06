LANSING – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has announced the latest program in its Environmental Emergency Preparedness and Response Webinar Series.
Scheduled from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, the virtual event is entitled, "Vessels on the Great Lakes and U.S. Coast Guard’s [USCG] Involvement in Pollution Prevention and Response."
EGLE notes that the USCG is charged with the responsibility as the Federal On-scene Coordinator in the Coastal Zone, including the waters of the Great Lakes. The Great Lakes serve as an invaluable host of uses, including water consumption, transportation, power and recreation.
This presentation will discuss the vessels which utilize the Great Lakes, a broad overview of pollution prevention regulations that apply to vessels and the USCG’s actions upon notification of a pollution incident from a vessel into the waterway.
For further information, and to register for the webinar, go to Michigan.gov/EGLEevents, scroll down to "Featured webinar series" and click on the "Environmental Emergency Preparedness and Response Webinar Series" link.
Inquiries about EGLE’s webinar program may be directed to Ryan Blazic, at BlazicR@Michigan.gov. Questions regarding registration can be e-mailed to either Alana Berthold, at BertholdA@Michigan.gov, or Joel Roseberry, at RoseberryJ@Michigan.gov.
Those from EGLE state that large-scale environmental incidents and emergency events – such as fires, floods, dam failures and oil spills – can and do occur in Michigan and have the potential to cause devastating impacts to human health and the environment. However, the damage caused by these disasters can be mitigated with proper preparedness and response.
This webinar series is focused on helping business, industry, government and the spill response community understand the complexities of preparing for and responding to large-scale environmental incidents, and provides an understanding of the various associated roles, responsibilities, regulations and response technologies.
A question-and-answer period follows each presentation, as well.
Recordings of prior webinars in this series, including those focusing on the emergency management cycle and dam safety/preparedness, are also available at Michigan.gov/EGLEevents.