EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Artists group will celebrate their 60th anniversary at the Tawas Bay Art Gallery, 302 Newman St., East Tawas, on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The gallery will be featuring retired conservation officer Phil Babe, a renowned wood carver throughout Michigan for his hand-crafted wooden duck decoys. Phil has been crafting duck decoys along with geese, loons. and swans since the 1960s. He will have beautiful carvings on display and will be explaining how the process is done.
Also featuring will be the gallery’s student artist for the month of October, Madison Marzec. Madison is a junior this year and attends Tawas Area High School. She works in all mediums but enjoys working with acrylics the best. She is also a drum major for the high school band and plans to go to college for art or music. Madison will be at the gallery from 1-3 p.m. during the celebration.
On display will be scrapbooks on that have been collected over the 60 years along with a book on the history of the Tawas Bay Artists and gallery. There will be relatives of some of the past members along with a couple of longtime and loyal members of the gallery in attendance.
In addition, the artists will have a couple of the mini workshops and attendees can work on oil pastels and alcohol inks. Each class is a minimal cost of $5 and a list of future classes will be available for those who would like to explore future mediums.