MIDLAND – A student-athlete from Whittemore has been named a Timby Award winner at Northwood University.
Timby Award winner Zane Aldrich (cross country) of Whittemore, is Northwood University's Men’s Breakthrough Performer. Northwood University Athletics held its annual Timby Awards Ceremony April 19, honoring a slew of student-athletes and Athletics personnel.
The Timby Awards were established in 2015 as the Northwood University Timberwolves Student-Athlete Awards Night. The Timby’s are designed to celebrate the previous athletic year by recognizing seniors, as well as presenting multiple individual and team awards.