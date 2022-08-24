AUSABLE TWP. — The AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously at their Aug. 15 regular meeting to approve the following budget related resolutions:
- Resolution 2022-14 regarding the Mosquito Millage that was okayed by the board at their Aug. 1 meeting. Wording of the Mosquito Millage will now be forwarded to the Iosco County Clerk’s Office for inclusion on the Nov. 8 ballot. Motion by Clerk Kelly Graham, support from Trustee Diana London.
- Resolution 2022-15 to amend the budget for payment of Resolution 2022-16 through 2022-18 by increasing the budgeted Use of Fund Balance by $3,000. This is due to miscalculations on election wages, election postage and office supplies. Motion by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, support from Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis.
- Resolution 2022-16 to amend the budget by increasing the appropriations for election postage by $850. The increase was due to the redistricting by the State of Michigan that required postcards to be mailed to residents. Motion by Ramsdell, support from Trustee Gina Cinquino.
- Resolution 2022-17 to amend the budget by increasing the appropriations for election wages. When the budget was put together, it was calculated with one, not two elections. In addition, the election wages were increased at the Aug. 1 meeting. Vote to increase this line item by $1,850. Motion by Ramsdell, support from Samotis.
- Resolution 2022-18 to amend the budget to increase the election office supplies by $300. Motion by Ramsdell, support from London.
The board also unanimously approved payment to Fleis & Vendenbrink for $39,922.76 for work completed on the sewer project. Motion by Graham, support from Barnes.
In other business the board voted to approve a request from Bill Griese to place a memorial bench in honor of his late father Richard Girese. According to an e-mail from Bill, his father spent summers at Van Etten Lake for most of his childhood years.
As a young adult, Richard continued to visit Oscoda as frequently as possible to enjoy canoeing, fishing and hunting. In 1968, he bought a place in Mikado, built a house and raised three boys who graduated from Oscoda High School.
Once Richard retired from the Detroit Fire Department he bought a place on Van Etten Lake just a block from where he had stayed as a child. Richard lived there until he passed away in 2020.
The bench will be placed at Finish Line Park.
“This would be a fitting site as Dad loved the AuSable River and participated in a number of the AuSable Marathon races in the late 50s or early 60s,” said Bill who will be covering the cost of the bench.
Motion by Barnes, support from Graham, passed unanimously.