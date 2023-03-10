EAST TAWAS – Officials at Huron Community Bank (HCB) announce the appointment of Theresa Erickson to branch manager.
Theresa has been an Ogemaw County resident since birth, graduating from Ogemaw Heights High School, and continuing her education at Kirtland Community College, where she received a certificate in lending and accounting. Later she furthered her education in the area of finance through Perry School of Banking.
Theresa has been employed in the the field of banking for the past 42 years, and her commitment to the community is very evident in the various boards she has served as a member of including the Rose City DDA/Planning Committee as Secretary, Ogemaw County EDC, and the West Branch/Rose City Educational Support Partnership.
Theresa’s dedication to her community complements her promotion to branch manager. “It enables me to remain an active participant in building and maintaining relationships with customers," she said. "That’s what I look forward to most working at Huron Community Bank.”
As a branch manager, she will remain focused on the community and helping it grow and become stronger every day.