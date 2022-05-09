NATIONAL CITY – Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (TRC), a nonprofit adaptive riding center serving all of Northeast Michigan, is hosting a Volunteer Training Day this Saturday, May 14. It will go on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lunch included.
“This could be the most unique and rewarding volunteer experience you’ll have,” says Founder and Executive Director Barb Clare. “We can’t serve our community without our dedicated and talented volunteer team.”
Pegasus Springs TRC opened in 2019, serving children and adults with cognitive, emotional and physical disabilities through equine assisted services ranging from mounted to unmounted activities, as well as horse and wilderness camps.
It is the only adaptive riding center in all of Northeast Michigan, and Clare notes that volunteers are an essential part of the many programs at Pegasus Springs. Opportunities abound, from those experienced with children with special needs and sign language interpreters, to barn help, cleaning stalls, grooming and cleaning tack, feeding the horses and horse leading and side-walking for the children and adults who attend lessons.
There are also options for people to assist with administrative needs, serve as camp counselors or helpers and provide barn and grounds maintenance.
Volunteers working with and around the horses must be approved by staff. Those age 14 and older are welcome to apply online, and then attend the training. There is a $40 fee for participants age 17 and up, to cover the costs of a background check and a T-shirt. For volunteers age 14-16, the cost is $10. Children under 18 are required to have paperwork completed by a parent in order to take part in the training.
To sign up, go to www.pegasusspringsmi.com/join-us, or contact Clare at 820-1787.
Pegasus Springs TRC is located at 4800 Old State Rd. in National City.