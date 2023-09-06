TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area High School officials have announced announce that the school has been honored with the prestigious US News & World Report National Award for Best High Schools in America.
The school has been ranked 140th of the 651 schools in Michigan and an impressive 4,301 out of 25,000 nationwide. This recognition reflects Tawas Area High School's commitment to providing a top-quality education to its students, according to a press release issued by school officials.
"We are thrilled to receive this national award again, highlighting our entire school community's hard work and dedication," said Tawas Area Schools Superintendent John Klinger. "This is a testament to the exceptional education we provide to our students, and we are honored to be recognized among the best high schools in America."
Klinger said the school's dedicated faculty and staff have worked tirelessly to create a nurturing and challenging learning environment that prepares students for academic and personal success.
He said the US News & World Report National Award for Best High Schools in America is a testament to Tawas Area High School's academic excellence, innovative programs, and commitment to student achievement. The ranking is based on various factors, including graduation rates, college readiness through AP exams, and performance on state assessments.
Klinger said Tawas Area High School remains committed to continuous improvement and providing its students with the best possible education.
Our school will continue to focus on offering a wide range of academic programs, extracurricular activities, and support services to meet its students' diverse needs and interests.
For more information about Tawas Area High School and its programs, visit tawas.net or contact Principal Sarah Danek at sdanek@tawas.net or 989-984-2103.