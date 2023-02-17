LANSING – After several days of above-40-degree temperatures and widespread rain showers, Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) trails officials are cautioning snowmobilers to anticipate potentially poor riding conditions.
“The recent weather conditions have had a detrimental effect on trails across the region,” said Ron Yesney, DNR Upper Peninsula trails coordinator. “Trails aren’t closed but may be in less-than-ideal condition.”
Trail grooming is not typically practical when temperatures are above freezing.
Weather conditions are forecasted to change soon with temperatures dropping significantly and snow showers possible in several places. This is expected to make trails icy. Ice can be difficult to groom.
“We encourage snowmobilers travelling to a region to check with snowmobile clubs and tourism associations to make sure trails are still being groomed in areas where they want to ride,” Yesney said.
As a reminder, off-road vehicles are not legally permitted on many snowmobile trails. Half of all snowmobile trails are on private land where permission is granted for snowmobile use only.
With deteriorated trail conditions the DNR encourages all snowmobilers to Ride Right -by decreasing speed, riding on the right-hand side of the trail, riding sober, anticipating and yielding to groomers and riding safe so you make it home safely to family and friends.
For more safety tips on snowmobiling, visit Michigan.gov/Snowmobiling.