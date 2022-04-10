HALE – The Hale softball team caught fire at the right time last season, winning their first ever district championship. The Lady Eagles hope to continue where they left off last spring, under new head coach Mackenzie Rinn.
Returning from last year’s team will be seniors Abby Parkinson, Skyler Lauria, junior Dalaney Kimmerer, sophomores Laken Caverly, Felicity Hicks and Erica Bernard. New to the team will be junior Chloe Coutts, sophomores Arianna Koepke, Emily Bain, Noelle Kellar, Savannah Jones, freshmen Aurora Brito and Bella Coutts and eighth graders Ali Beebe, Brooke Sheldon, Lilly Vliet and Callie Hicks.
“We have a young team with minimal experience so we have been working on the basics as well as our mindset,” Rinn said. “Our motto this year is to ‘win the moment.’ My hopes for the first few games are to learn and grow as individuals and a team.”
Hale is scheduled to open the season on Monday at home against Oscoda and it hosts Rogers City on Thursday, April 21.