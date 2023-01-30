TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area boys’ basketball team had little trouble with visiting Pinconning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Braves won the game handily, by a score of 66-27, pushing their winning streak to six games in the process.
“It wasn’t a very good shooting night for us, but we are finding ways to score and this game we had a lot of transition opportunities,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “Defensively, we are making improvements and doing a nice job keeping teams to one contested shot on most possessions. We have a little over a week before our next game and hopefully we can get everyone healthy for the stretch run.”
Tawas rolled to a 16-2 lead after the first quarter and led 29-9 at the half and 42-20 by the end of the third.
Vinnie Frank poured in 31 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Granite Barringer had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Jake Look added seven points and five assists and Ethan Hedglin added four points and 10 rebounds.
Tawas (9-3 overall) hosts Sault Ste. Marie on Friday, takes on Elk Rapids on Saturday down at Little Caesars Arena and plays at Midland Calvary Baptist on Friday, Feb. 10.