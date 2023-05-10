FLINT – Congressmen Dan Kildee (MI-08) and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-04) have relaunched the bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force for the 118th Congress.
They note that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "forever chemicals," pose grave dangers to human health and the environment. PFAS are a group of fluorinated compounds which have been used for several decades in products such as nonstick pans, firefighting foams, stain- and water-resistant fabrics, food packaging and cosmetics. As a result, communities across the country have had to address PFAS contamination in their soil, surface water, groundwater and food supplies.
Since 2019, the Congressional PFAS Task Force – consisting of republicans and democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives – has worked across the aisle to urgently address the threat of PFAS to better protect communities from the effects of these chemicals. Specifically, the Task Force:
- Promotes legislation to address PFAS contamination.
- Holds informational events to educate members of Congress and their staff to increase awareness about PFAS chemicals.
- Meets with congressional leadership, committee chairs and ranking members to ensure PFAS is adequately and more urgently addressed.
- Fights for funding through federal appropriations to research the harmful effects of these forever chemicals and to remediate PFAS contamination.
"I am proud to once again launch the bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force," says Kildee. "While we have made progress, PFAS continues to be a threat to communities across Michigan and the country. I look forward to working with my colleagues, both Republicans and Democrats, to address and clean up PFAS chemicals."
"PFAS chemical contamination is a grave public health threat and environmental issue in my district and for communities across the nation," Fitzpatrick says.
"While Congress and successive administrations have taken steps in the right direction, we must continue to pursue a whole-of-government approach to the research, restriction, and remediations of these 'forever chemicals,'" he went on. "I am proud to serve alongside Congressman Kildee as co-chair of the bipartisan PFAS Task Force and look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to further protect our children and families from the impact of PFAS contamination."
"The Congressional PFAS Task Force is living proof that public health is not a partisan issue," said Tony Spaniola, co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network (GLPAN).
As reported, he also owns property in Oscoda Township, where several sites have been impacted by PFAS.
"Communities on the front lines of PFAS contamination need Members of Congress from both political parties to come together to tackle this important issue," Spaniola stated. He recognized Kildee, Fitzpatrick and all of the Task Force members for their ongoing efforts, adding that the GLPAN looks forward to "continuing to work with them to protect our families and our communities from harmful PFAS exposures."
More than 50 other members of Congress are joining Kildee and Fitzpatrick on the Task Force. For Michigan, this entails Jack Bergman (MI-01), Debbie Dingell (MI-06), Bill Huizenga (MI-04), Hillary Scholten (MI-03), Elissa Slotkin (MI-07), Haley Stevens (MI-11), Rashida Tlaib (MI-12) and Tim Walberg (MI-05).
"In Michigan, our water is our way of life, which is why I’m looking forward to getting back to work on the bipartisan PFAS Task Force. Cleaning these 'forever chemicals' out of our lakes, rivers, and streams is long overdue, and I’m grateful to Congressmen Kildee and Fitzpatrick for their leadership on this task force," Slotkin stated.
"Our leaders have kicked the can down the road when it comes to PFAS for far too long, and Michiganders have shouldered the burden," she continued. "From farmers irrigating their crops, to service members stationed at military installations, to working families enjoying the Great Lakes, Michiganders of all stripes are impacted by PFAS contamination. I’ll be thinking of them as I continue my work on the task force to keep their water clean."
"PFAS exposure is an urgent public health threat, and we have a responsibility to the American people to protect them from the dangerous effects of these forever chemicals, which are found in too many materials we use every day. This challenge demands a bipartisan effort, and remains a top priority in my work," Dingell said.
"I’m proud of the progress we have made so far with the bipartisan PFAS Action Act, which has resulted in the EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap, the recent designation of select PFAS as hazardous substances under CERCLA, and the proposal of a national drinking water standard, but there’s still a lot of work ahead to remove these harmful chemicals from our drinking water, our environment, and consumer goods," she added. "I will continue to work with the members of this task force to get the PFAS Action Act over the finish line, get PFAS out of firefighter’s equipment, and keep it out of our products including makeup, food containers, and cookware."
"Water is a way of life in West Michigan. It’s essential that all Michiganders – and all Americans – have access to clean drinking water," said Scholten. "I look forward to joining my colleagues on the PFAS Task Force in working in a bipartisan manner to clean up our water and improve the lives of working families."
Last Congress, Kildee and the Task Force fought to secure resources for communities affected by PFAS contamination, and urged President Joe Biden to include robust funding to address PFAS in his fiscal year 2024 budget. Kildee also introduced legislation to ban firefighting foams containing the dangerous chemicals in the United States, and introduced a bill to ensure health care for veterans exposed to toxic PFAS chemicals while on duty.