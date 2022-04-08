BALDWIN Twp. – An apple tree grafting workshop is being offered this Saturday, April 16, at the Ingalls Forest in Baldwin Township. Preregistration is required and, with attendance being limited to 16 people, participants are encouraged to sign up quickly.
Conservation Forester Russell Williams notes that as the days warm up and lengthen, we get steadily closer to the annual treat of the blooming of our state flower – the apple blossom – and the buzz of busy pollinators.
Apple trees readily grow from seed, but most orchards plant grafted trees of a proven variety. A grafted tree is formed from a rootstock and a scion, both of which are chosen based on many factors.
Williams explains that grafting is a way of reproducing an existing apple tree. It makes a clone of the top part of the tree, from where the scion was clipped.
The workshop this Saturday is being hosted by the Iosco Conservation District (ICD) and Alcona Conservation District. Williams says that it is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., though it may finish earlier.
The cost is $30 and includes the materials to make and take three grafted apple trees. Rootstocks are a semi-dwarf type, and there will be several different varieties of scions available.
A hot dog and chips lunch will also be provided, along with coffee and cocoa.
For more information, call or text Williams at 310-6408.
Ingalls Forest is located a few miles northwest of East Tawas. From Wilber Road, go west on Anderson Road for one mile, then head north on Bischoff Road for about ¾-mile until you see signs on the left side.
The property, owned by the ICD, is an 80-acre forested parcel dedicated to public use and enjoyment. There are walking trails, a pavilion and rustic porta-privy facilities.
To set up a visit to your parcel, or to learn more about trees, contact Williams at the number above.