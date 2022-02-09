OSCODA – The Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce helped Northern Sun Birth Services in Oscoda mark its one-year anniversary, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 25.
Owner of the establishment, Krystal Barnhart, LCCE, was unable to hold a formal ribbon cutting upon opening last year, due to COVID-19, but recently celebrated a successful first year of business.
Barnhart is a Lamaze International Certified Childbirth Educator, as well as a Birth and Postpartum Doula. She provides an array of community care at Northern Sun Birth Services, including partner support (when present), support during pregnancy, direct and continuous physical and emotional care during labor and birth, childbirth education and sibling involvement classes.
A recent addition to her space, is a community breast milk fridge. This free service offers parents an accessible solution when facing breastfeeding challenges or time away from their baby, and who wish to continue with their feeding preference.
Breast milk donations are now being accepted, and those who are in need or who would like more information about how they can help, are asked to contact the business.
For further details about Northern Sun Birth Services, visit www.northernsunbirthservices.com, or find the business on Facebook under Northern Sun Birth Services LLC.