East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. High 32F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -2F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.