EAST LANSING – School-aged children are invited to spend some time this spring exploring with scientists from the W.K. Kellogg Biological Station (KBS).
KBS, located in Hickory Corners, is home to a group of talented graduate students and other researchers – find out how some of them found an interest in science, how they got started doing research, and what kinds of plants and animals they study.
Exploring with Scientists is an online series designed for upper elementary and middle school students, though all ages are welcome. Each of the four programs, which will be held on Zoom, will focus on a certain research question, such as: “How do insects impact your favorite foods?” Participants will be able to ask questions through the Q&A feature.
Sessions take place on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Attend one session or all! Teachers and families learning from home are encouraged to participate. Exploring with Scientists also makes a great after-school activity. Register at bit.ly/kbs-scientists2023.
The series is free, and registration is required to access meeting information. The presenters are Michigan State University staff and graduate students involved in research at KBS. Some Exploring with Scientists programs are also available as virtual field trips.
Schedule
• Feb. 14 – How do pollinators affect flower shape evolution? with Robin Waterman. Most animals can reproduce on their own, but plants sometimes need help from other species, like bees and birds. Those helpers are called pollinators! Learn about pollination, the shapes of flowers, and how evolution connects the two.
• Feb. 21 – How do insects impact your favorite foods? with Alice Puchalsky. Have you ever wondered why some places have more insects than others? Learn about some of the bugs you might find on a farm and how farmers are making their fields friendlier to the beneficial bugs around us.
• Feb. 28— How do plants interact with other life forms? with Isabela Borges. Do plants have friends? From bugs on their leaves to tiny bacteria in the soil, plants sometimes need help getting food or protecting themselves from enemies. Learn about the importance of those interactions for plant conservation, soil health, and food chains.
Register for one or all programs to receive secure meeting details. For more information, contact the Kellogg Bird Sanctuary at k12partnership@kbs.msu.edu or (269) 671-2510.