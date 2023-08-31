ALPENA – Hope Shores Alliance is the recipient of a five-year $140,000 per year grant through the Centers for Disease Control in partnership with the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence.
The grant will assist Hope Shores Alliance in implementing evidence-based violence prevention strategies as outlined in the Domestic Violence Prevention Enhancement and Leadership Through Alliances (DELTA): Achieving Health Equity through Addressing Disparities (AHEAD) program. The purpose of the DELTA AHEAD program is to decrease risk factors and increase protective factors related to intimate partner violence. The project will continue for five years and will be heavily informed by the Center for Disease Control and the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence. Hope Shores Alliance, through the DELTA AHEAD program and in partnership with the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence will address:
• Intimate partner violence
• Social determinants of health
• Health equity
Hope Shores Alliance supports survivors and community partners across Alcona, Alpena, Iosco, Montmorency, and Presque Isle County by offering education, systems change support, building community partnerships, and ensuring availability and accessibility of supportive services throughout a 3,000 square mile area. Its focus is to help people from all walks of life on their healing journey. At Hope Shores Alliance, they believe, support, and validate all survivors who have experienced trauma.
The launch of this prevention program will support Hope Shores Alliance, and the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence in their work to partner with rural communities to create population-specific plans and outcomes with the goal to enhance the prevention of intimate partner violence.
“MCEDSV is excited to partner with Hope Shores Alliance for the next five years working to reduce and prevent intimate partner violence throughout the greater Alpena region and the state of Michigan,” said Sarah Prout Rennie, executive director of the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence.
This sentiment is shared by the new coordinator, Emily Klein.
“As someone who grew up in this community, I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Hope Shores Alliance’s initiatives in violence prevention to promote positive change within our schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods,” Klein said.
Klein has worked with Hope Shores Alliance for three years and said she is excited to shift her focus and passion in the direction of macro-level prevention work.