WHITTEMORE – The community of Whittemore has been gearing up in anticipation of hosting their eighth annual tree lighting event, which will go on this Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
All are welcome to come out and enjoy the seasonal celebration, which is again being held downtown at the Whittemore Railroad Memorial Park, located on the corner of M-65 and North Street.
The forecast was looking favorable as of press time but, in case the weather takes a turn for the worse, Mayor Bob Leslie notes that the festivities will be moved indoors to the nearby Whittemore Area Chamber of Commerce building, at 405 E. Sherman St.
In addition to the tree lighting, the activities will include free cookies and hot chocolate, as well as visits with Santa Claus himself, who will make his appearance at the occasion aboard a Burleigh-Reno-Whittemore Fire Department truck.
Leslie said that there will be lots of gifts for the youngsters in the crowd, as well, and that every child will take home a present.
He shared that organizers received a number of very generous donations for the 2022 event, and that some of the larger gifts will be handed out in a raffle-style drawing.
The annual get-together is officially arranged by the Parks and Recreation Commission, but there are several individuals, businesses and other entities which also help make the spectacle possible each year.
As previously reported, the tree which is illuminated every December, was planted at the Whittemore Railroad Memorial Park ahead of the inaugural event in 2014. In what would have been the seventh rendition, the lighting ceremony was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but made a welcome return the following year.