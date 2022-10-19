OSCODA — The Oscoda soccer team wrapped up the regular season on Thursday, at home against Unionville-Sebawaing. In a bit of an unusual night, that featured a delay and some unwanted weather, the Owls came up short, by a score of 5-1.
The contest was delayed due to USA running late for the game. Oscoda had to sit through rain, some steady winds and even some hail before the game was started, waiting around for USA to arrive.
Once things began, the Patriots led 3-1 at the half over the soaked Owls and tacked on two more goals in the second half as they pulled away for the win.
They were aided by some bad luck for Oscoda, as they hit the crossbar on at least four separate occasions.
Oscoda had its goal thanks to Jace Hulverson in the 19th minute, on an assist by Justin Travis.
Isaiah Spragg was in goal and made 16 saves, Alec Apsitis had seven steals, four intercepts and one non-keeper save, Mason Osborn and Colin Stephan had five steals apiece, Jack LeClair had four steals and Stephan Price had three steals, three intercepts and he tracked down one non-keeper save.
Oscoda (11-11 overall) hosted Roscommon on Tuesday in a Division 4 district semi-final contest. The winner of that game plays at Tawas Area on Thursday, against the winner of the other semi-final game between Tawas and Fairview. The winner of this district moves on to a regional semi-final game on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Big Rapids.