EAST LANSING – When Michigan voters head to the polls, whether on election day or at their dining room table (for those who vote absentee) there will be a lot on the ballot. In addition to selecting the state’s next Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and other elected officials, they’ll be asked to vote on three ballot questions, each proposing to amend the state constitution.
Michigan State University (MSU) Extension staff are partnering with the Citizens Research Council of Michigan to deliver educational programming on the ballot proposals this year.
• Proposal 22-1, sent to the ballot by a 2/3 majority vote in the state legislature, would change (but not eliminate) term limits in Michigan, and require the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and state legislators to file annual financial disclosure reports.
• Proposal 22-2, on the ballot through a signature gathering petition, would add several voting rights to the Michigan constitution.
• Proposal 22-3, on the ballot through a signature gathering petition, would establish a new right to reproductive freedom for all matters related to pregnancy, including access to abortion prior to fetal viability.
Michigan residents can learn more about these three proposals and their possible impacts through two virtual forums, on October 12 or 19. These forums will feature presentations from experts on each of the three proposals, and a chance for voters to ask questions to help inform their votes this November.
The webinars will take place on Zoom and Facebook live:
• Oct. 12, 7 p.m.
• Oct. 19, noon
MSU Extension has also prepared summaries of each ballot proposal. These written summaries provide comparisons to current Michigan law, similar laws in other states, and possible impacts of the three proposals.
More information and registration for the webinars is available at https://events.anr.msu.edu/ballot22/.