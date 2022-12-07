TAWAS CITY – Iosco County 4-H has several clubs starting up. The clubs are open to all youth ages five to 19 as of Jan. 1, 2023.
The Small Animal Club will hold its first meeting on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. This club will meet at the Whittemore Fire Hall. The Small Animal Club is for youth interested in learning about rabbits, poultry, or guinea pigs.
The Gitty Goat Club’s first meeting will be Sunday, Jan. 8, starting at noon. The club meetings are held at the Whittemore Fire Hall. This club is for youth interested in learning about goats.
The Iosco County 4-H MOB Lamb Club will hold their introduction meeting on Jan. 15, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Eagle Pointe Plaza in Hale. This club is for youth interested in showing, raising, and shearing lambs.
Register at online at https://v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-in. There is no cost to join 4-H. For more information about 4-H, or the clubs, call the Iosco County MSU Extension Office at 989-362-3449.