ROSCOMMON — The Tawas Area cross country teams took part in the Roscommon Mid-Week Invitational on Wednesday. The Braves saw both their boys and girls teams take second place, out of four scoring teams.
On the boys’ side, Roscommon won with 42 points and Tawas was second with 48.
They were led by Dylan Vincenty-Cole who was fifth on a run of 19:10, Tobias Kjoelby was 12th at 20:45, Austin Billinghurst crossed 14th on a run of 21:18, Jesse Hartman was 16th with a 22:01, Daniel Stone and Nicolas Sides were 18th and 19th with times of 22:38 and 22:41 and Xander Whitford was 22nd at 22:59.
Henry Brummeler was also 24th by clocking a 23:28, Vincent Lin ran to a 27th place finish with a 23:48, Lucas MacEwen was 33rd with 25:08 and Adam Billinghurst wrapped things up with a 34th place finish and time of 26:54.
As for the girls’ race, Pinconning won with 33 points and Tawas was second with 41 points.
The Lady Braves were led by Aaliyah Cota who was second with a 19:21, Alyssa Runyan was sixth at 23:09, Emma Hemker finished ninth and Megan Wood was 10th with times of 24:01 and 24:07, Mckenzie Nunn was 14th at 24:07, Riley Garrett was 24th at 27:38 and Christine Qiu was 30th at 29:33.
Tawas heads up to Mancelona today (Wednesday), is at Saginaw Valley State University on Friday and competes in the Northern Michigan Championships at Ogemaw Heights on Saturday, Oct. 22.