LANSING – Not seasonally adjusted jobless rates receded in all 17 Michigan labor market areas between August and September, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.
“Michigan regional labor markets exhibited typical workforce reductions during September,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Payroll jobs advanced largely due to local schools and colleges re-opening for the fall.”
Michigan labor market area unemployment rates ranged from 3.2 to 5.5 percent during September, with a median decrease of five-tenths of a percentage point. The Lansing metropolitan statistical area (MSA) demonstrated the largest over-the-month jobless rate reduction (-0.8 percentage points).
Unemployment rates fell in 16 labor market areas over the year, with a median decrease of 0.8 percentage points. The Upper Peninsula was the only area that did not have a jobless rate decrease over the year, with the unemployment rate remaining unchanged since September 2021.
Regional employment down over month, up over year
Employment decreases occurred in 10 Michigan regions over the month, with a median reduction of 0.6 percent. The Northwest Lower Michigan region exhibited the largest over-the-month employment decline (-3.1 percent). Six Michigan regions demonstrated employment increases since August, led by the Lansing MSA (+2.2 percent). The Jackson metro area employment level remained unchanged over the month.
All 17 Michigan labor market areas showed employment advances over the year, with a median increase of 3.6 percent. The largest over-the-year employment increase occurred in the Lansing MSA.
Regional labor force levels down over month, up over year
Thirteen Michigan labor market areas demonstrated workforce declines over the month, with a median reduction of 0.9 percent. The largest labor force decline occurred in the Northwest Lower Michigan region (-3.3 percent). Workforce advances occurred in four regions over the month, led by the Lansing MSA (+1.3 percent).
Sixteen Michigan regions displayed workforce increases over the year, led by the Northwest Lower Michigan region (+4.4 percent).
Metro area payroll employment up in September
According to the monthly survey of employers, Michigan not seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs advanced by 14,000 over the month, or 0.3 percent, resulting in a September total job count of 4,382,000. The largest over-the-month industry increase occurred in the state’s government sector as hiring continued for the fall semester at local schools and universities (+41,000).
Ten Michigan metro areas demonstrated nonfarm employment increases between August and September, with a median increase of 0.7 percent. The largest over-the-month job advance occurred in the Lansing MSA (+3.2 percent). Payroll jobs fell in three metro areas, led by Niles-Benton Harbor (-0.5 percent). Employment was unchanged in the Midland MSA.
Payroll jobs in the state rose by 136,000 over the year, or 3.2 percent. Thirteen metro areas demonstrated job advances over the year, with a median increase of 1.8 percent.
County jobless rates recede over month and year
Seventy-nine Michigan counties exhibited unemployment rate reductions between August and September. Jobless rates fell in 67 counties since September 2021.
Note: Data in this release is not seasonally adjusted. As a result, employment and unemployment trends may differ from previously released Michigan seasonally adjusted data.
A breakdown of not seasonally adjusted September workforce estimates for Michigan and its 17 major labor market areas follows, along with a ranking of county jobless rates for September.