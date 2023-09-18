OSCODA – At its regular Sept. 11 meeting, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees (OTB) voted 4 to 3 to hire Christine Beckner as the new Planning and Zoning director.
Trustee Tim Cummings, Treasurer Jaimie McGuire and Trustee Jeremy Spencer all voted no.
In a follow-up e-mail McGuire said she voted no for several reasons. She asked why the “brand-new” assistant to the superintendent or the deputy clerk would be sitting in on any interview. She also noted that there was no pay scale included in the board packet and that Beckner was not asked to complete a job application.
“She has zero experience except for a short time on the planning commission. She should’ve started at step one as outlined in our pay scale. The information given at the meeting regarding Nichole receiving increases based on certification was completely incorrect. I have nothing against the candidate, but I believe this topic should be revisited and corrected to reflect consistency in the hiring process,” McGuire stated.
“I came to the 9/11 Board meeting with a concern about paying a higher salary for a candidate who wasn’t yet trained. A year on the Planning Commission is valuable, but it isn’t equal to having certifications. I believe this was also Ms. McGuire’s concern who first commented and I verbally agreed with her. As I stated in my comment at the meeting, this isn’t personal to Ms. Beckner. I don’t know her. I was encouraged by a local resident applying for the position, but from what I’ve observed of the Planning and Zoning Director position it’s not an entry-level position. I’m interested in the Township pursuing candidates with experience in the positions they are applying for.” Cummings said in a follow-up e-mail.
Spencer did not respond to a follow-up e-mail asking why he voted no.
According to Superintendent Tammy Kline, the township received eight applicants. Kline reported that that she, Shelly Kimsell, the deputy clerk and Tara Lyons, assistant to the superintendent, interviewed five of the candidates for the position.
During the board meeting, McGuire asked about the salary. Kline said her offer would be $45,000 with an increase after Beckner obtains the Master Planner Certificate. McGuire said “that would be pretty high” for someone with no experience. Cummings said that he wishes the township would have gotten someone with more experience.
Kline said Nichole Vallette, the previous planning and zoning director, had worked in soil erosion. McGuire said Vallette’s work experience was five years in the Iosco County Building Department.
Vallette also had earned a bachelors degree. Vallette, who interviewed for the position twice, participated in interviews with members of the Planning Commission.
Jeff Linderman, chair of the Planning Commission, was not asked to be part of the interviews to fill the position after Vallette resigned. Planning Commission member Greg Schulz said he offered to participate in the interviews but was told by Supervisor Bill Palmer that the township had a committee that conducts all its interviews.
At the board meeting Palmer asked what salary the position was advertised at. Kline said $43,000-$47,000. Kline indicated that the position had been posted in the Oscoda Press, however, there were no ads in this publication since Vallette resigned.
Motion by Trustee Robert Tasior to hire Christine Beckner at a salary of $45,000 and that she receive an increase after completing the Master Planner Certificate. Support provided by Trustee Steve Wusterbarth who said he had attended Planning Commission meetings and Beckner appeared prepared.
According to her resume, Beckner has an associate’s degree from Henry Ford Community College in liberal arts and has 15 years of experience working at Northland Area Federal Credit Union. She has been working at Wolverine State Credit Union as the branch manager since November of 2022. Beckner was appointed to the Planning Commission in January 2023 by former Supervisor Ann Richards, attended her first meeting in February and has attended a total of seven meetings, having missed one of the regular meetings.
Her resume, that was part of the board packet, does not include any planning related training she has attended. According to Tasior, Beckner is registered for the Oct. 4-6 Planning Michigan Conference taking place at the Grand Traverse Resort.
On Tuesday morning Beckner submitted a letter to the township declining the position. After Beckner declined the position, the posting for the position was submitted to this publication to run for four weeks.
This publication reached out to Kline, McGuire and Beckner to find out why Beckner declined the position, however, none of them responded.