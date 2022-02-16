EAST LANSING – Michigan Capitol Experience is open to youth in ninth grade through age 19 who are interested in learning more about civic engagement, public policy and influencing state government. Participants interact with legislators, tour Michigan’s Capitol, meet with state agency staff, lobbyists, and other state-level experts, discover how policy is made, and explore various careers in public policy.
Michigan Capitol Experience is a two-day hybrid event with both virtual and in-person opportunities for engagement. Fully virtual options will be available for youth who are unable to join in-person.
This event will take place online via Zoom on March 20, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., and in-person at the Radisson Hotel in Lansing on March 23, 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Registration deadline is Feb. 28. The registration fee is $20 and includes a conference kit (mailed to virtual participants) and lunch and snacks for in-person attendees. For more information and to register visit canr.msu.edu/4_h_capitol_experience.