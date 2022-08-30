EAST TAWAS – The Blues gods smiled down again on the Tawas Blues by the Bay Board this weekend.
The 20th annual Blues By the Bay, held Friday through Sunday under the big top at Harbor Park in East Tawas, featured “beautiful weather, awesome crowds” and great Blues music.
“It’s been a wonderful weekend,” said Ken Murphy, president of the sponsoring Tawas Bay Blues by the Bay Board. “We had beautiful weather with northwest winds cooling things off.
“The crowds have been awesome and the music has always been good.”
Indeed.
This year’s line-up kept with the festival’s tradition of exceptional blues musicians.
Blues by the Bay began at 6 p.m. Friday with the Brendon Linsley band followed at 8 p.m. with The Jimmys.
Saturday’s performers included Lester Hambone Brown at noon, Nicky T and the Snake Charmers at 2 p.m., Harper and the Midwest Kind at 4, Paul Nelson Band at 6. and the festival’s headliners Danielle Nicole Band at 8.
Rounding out the festival on Sunday were Sweet Willie Tea at 1 p.m. and Motor City Josh & The Big 3 at 3.
Added to the festival this year was the near-perfect weather. Temperatures throughout the weekend remained in the 70s with sunny skies.
But that hasn’t always been the case for the annual Blues festival. Especially in its early years, rain and Blues by the Bay were synonymous.
One year, a severe thunderstorm knocked out electricity throughout East Tawas on a Saturday evening, a river of rain water rushed through the Blues big top tent and generators were brought in as the show must go on.
However, this weekend the rains held off until about 9 p.m. Sunday and the region earlier that evening was under a severe thunderstorm warning.
“It’s a beautiful day,” exclaimed Sweet Willie Tea as he hit the stage as Sunday’s opening performer.
Murphy said he would be remiss without mentioning the all the volunteers and sponsors.
“Without them, it would be impossible to put this on,” he said.
Longtime Blues by the Bay volunteer Vickie Szatkowski said it’s “the music and the people” that keeps bringing her back to help out at the festival each year.
“I’m a people person, I enjoy the music and we’ve had beautiful weather,” she said.