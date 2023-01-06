HARRISVILLE – Alcona Brew Haus, Harrisville, is hosting a Staff Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The business, located at 676 North US-23, Harrisville, will be donating 100 percent of all food and merchandise sales during the day to its staff.
Additionally, the business has designated January and February as Customer Appreciation months. "Bring in your Customer Appreciation Envelope that you received in December to redeem your appreciation gift inside," said Sandy Arens of Alcona Brew Haus. "We have done this every year and love this as much as our customers do!"
For more information, visit www.alconabrew.com.