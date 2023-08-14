OSCODA – All are invited to attend a ceremony which will be held at the Veterans Memorial Park of Northeast Michigan – commonly referred to as the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park – in remembrance of the 13 soldiers who lost their lives in August 2021, at Kabul, Afghanistan.
The brief ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and the park is located at 4000 N. Skeel Ave.
"Join us in honoring the 13 Warriors we lost during the withdrawal of US Troops in Afghanistan," encourages Joe Brinn, co-chair of the Veterans Memorial Park of Northeast Michigan.
He stated that during the free, public event, chrysanthemum plants will ceremoniously be placed at the Pentagon Service Monument, located in the memorial park. Each plant will have a picture of one of the 13 soldiers who were killed.
Brinn adds that at the end of the memoriam, which is expected to last approximately 20 minutes, a playing of "Taps" will close out the ceremony.
The area where the chrysanthemums will be placed, is also the site where a mural will be erected later this year, honoring all those who served in Desert Storm, Afghanistan and Iraq.
Another upcoming event at the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park, will be the official unveiling ceremony for the venue’s new Military Working Dog Memorial Statue at the Pentagon Service Monument.
The public is invited to attend this ceremony, as well, which has been set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. More information about the statue unveiling will be shared in next week’s edition of this publication.
For further details on the Veterans Memorial Park of Northeast Michigan, visit www.oscodaveteranspark.com. The website also includes a link to the park’s Facebook page, contact information and more.