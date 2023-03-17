LANSING – The Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM) is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website at www.fbcmich.org.
According to the FBCM, the new website features a streamlined, modern design, and improved functionality. The site was redesigned to better reflect the work of the Food Bank Council of Michigan and to highlight the services the organization offers.
The site features information about the research work of the organization, descriptions of the programs offered as well as links to get more information or to sign up for services, links to each Food Bank Council member food bank website, and a search function to find a food bank near you.
“We are thrilled to debut our new website to our members, statewide partners, and the public,” said Food Bank Council of Michigan Executive Director Dr. Phil Knight. “Our new website is more user friendly, so it is easier for visitors to find the information quickly they are seeking.”
The Food Bank Council of Michigan invites visitors to explore the new website. Of note is the “Our Work” tab that offers a section on SNAP Outreach that provides a toll-free number and online application function for Michigan residents who are looking for assistance in applying for SNAP benefits.
The website will be updated regularly with news about the Council and its member food banks as well as the organization’s stance on advocacy issues that impact food insecurity in Michigan.