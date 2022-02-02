EAST TAWAS – The 2022 Perchville King and Queen, Junior King and Queen, previous regal representatives of the festival and a number of royal subjects from the community all gathered at Rushman Hall in East Tawas this past Saturday, for the Perchville Coronation Breakfast.
Held the weekend before the 72nd annual winter festival, (see separate story for a rundown of the Perchville USA events still to come), the breakfast boasted more than just a celebratory meal to recognize this year’s royalty. Attendees could also participate in several different games for a chance to win prizes, and were able to admire the artsy entries which were submitted for the “Paint a Perch” contest.
Just as notable as the activities themselves, was the community cooperation that made it all possible. From the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and other volunteers, to businesses and residents, plenty of people stepped up to ensure the breakfast was an enjoyable experience.
When guests first entered the doors of Rushman Hall, they were met with a sea of colorful creations, 130 total, made by the Paint a Perch contestants. Separated into different age groups and categories, breakfast goers could vote for their first through third place favorites in each division. The same opportunity to weigh in on who they think should win, will be given to those who join the Royal Feast this Thursday, as well.
Perchville USA and the related events are organized by TACC. Local resident and 2019 Perchville King, Jerry Malone, has teamed this year with the chamber’s Executive Director, Samantha Duvall, to help coordinate both the festival and its associated activities.
This included the Paint a Perch contest, which Malone said hadn’t been held as part of Perchville for a number of years, but that organizers wanted to bring back and give a try in 2022.
The turnout, along with the positive feedback from participants and admirers alike, has coordinators already making plans for next year’s contest, including having even more of the wooden fish cutouts to meet the demand.
Like much of the festival entertainment, the contest was made possible with the help of those in the community. In addition to providing all of the supplies free of charge, the Tawas Bay Art Gallery allowed participants to let their crafty sides shine, by welcoming them into the East Tawas venue for several weeks in January so they could work on their Paint a Perch entries.
The submissions soon began pouring in, and the Perchville Coronation Breakfast on Jan. 29 was the first time they were all on display at once. Among the chatter of the crowd, overwhelmingly, were remarks about how tough it would be to cast their votes, since there were so many impressive entries. This entailed everything from realistic, lifelike looking perch, to abstract images, Perchville-themed creations and such beloved local scenes as the Tawas Point Lighthouse.
(Following the voting at the Royal Feast, information on the contest winners will be shared in a future edition of this publication).
As breakfast attendees settled in on Saturday, a welcome was given by Malone, who also credited the festival sponsors and volunteers. Among those who supported the event that morning, were Great Lakes Insurance Agency and the Knights of Columbus, which sponsored the full breakfast buffet.
To get in on the fun, guests needed to only show their $5 Perchville festival button, which will also allow them to partake in a number of the events this coming weekend. So, for an inexpensive morning full of food, fellowship and community togetherness, Rushman Hall was the place to be.
Before digging into the large spread, a blessing of the meal was given by the 2022 Perchville King, Bill Stoll, whose royal counterpart for the festivities is his wife, 2022 Perchville Queen Karen Stoll.
The highlight of the morning then followed, with the official crowning of this year’s royalty. Since the festival was cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19, it was the 2020 King and Queen, Paul and Tracy Stevelinck, who crowned the Stolls. The junior royalty from 2020, Donovan Nicklyn and McKenzie Nunn, then handed crowns and the regal duties over to the 2022 Perchville Junior King, Carson Selman, and Junior Queen Eliza Primm.
Malone, Duvall and TACC Board of Directors President Ryan Ladley assisted during this portion of the event, with Ladley also recognizing even more of the contributors who lent a hand.
This included Tracy Stevelinck, whose EuFloria Florist & Gifts business provided the bouquets and boutonnières which were presented to the 2022 royalty.
TACC representatives note that since 1950, Perchville USA has crowned a King and Queen nominated by the community. These individuals demonstrate generosity in community spirit shown through outstanding volunteerism, leadership and support to the Tawas area.
And the Stolls, who reside in East Tawas and will be marking their 41st wedding anniversary in July, certainly possess these attributes.
According to TACC, Bill grew up vacationing in the area and his dream job was to one day be an educator here. He and Karen met at Northern Michigan University in 1978, married and then fulfilled their dream of making the Tawas area their permanent home in 1983.
Together, they’ve raised three children in the community –. Jeffrey, Andrew and Molly – all of whom are Tawas Area High School graduates. The Stolls also proudly wear the title of grandma and grandpa, to their four grandchildren.
Bill began working at the East Tawas State Dock as a seasonal employee and, once a teaching position opened, he didn’t have to think twice about the move. His time at the dock turned into a career which lasted 40 seasons, despite finding his dream teaching job.
While he retired from the state dock in 2021, he is currently in his 39th year of teaching for Tawas Area Schools (TAS). TACC adds that Bill – who has taught mathematics, physical education and coached basketball and track – is very proud to be part of the great educational community the district has to offer.
Further, he is one of the longest reigning MathCounts coaches in the country, with 29 years of involvement in the program.
The Stolls are both very active in their church, as well – Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tawas City – where Bill has served in such capacities as chairman and vice chairman.
When he isn’t working or volunteering his time, TACC says that he likes to compete in triathlons throughout Michigan.
Karen graduated from college with a degree in speech pathology and, after she and Bill started their family, she devoted herself to being a stay-at-home mom. She spent a lot of her time helping at the children’s schools and on the community soccer and baseball fields.
In the past, Karen has volunteered her time as mid-week Kid’s Club school teacher in their church, has been the president of the Tawas Area Co-op Nursery and has been a team member for Relay for Life.
She currently is the co-chair for the Bethlehem Breakfast at Zion Lutheran Church.
TACC says that the Stolls are devoted to their family and spend as much time with them as possible. They have a passion for the Tawas community and education system and can’t imagine calling anywhere else home.
The 2022 Perchville Junior Royalty members, who were nominated for the honor by their fellow classmates, are each seventh grade students at TAS.
The Junior Queen, Primm, is the daughter of Matt and Sara Primm of East Tawas. She has two siblings, Cody and Lucy.
Primm’s favorite school subject is math, with Mr. Stoll, and she enjoys playing softball, volleyball and basketball.
She said that one of her favorite things to do is watch her brother, Cody, play ice hockey. Primm also enjoys going to Bible Study with her friends at Harbor Church.
In the future, Primm would love to be either a veterinarian or an interior designer, and dreams of attending either the University of Michigan or University of Tennessee.
Fittingly, Primm also loves Perchville, especially the “Chilly” Cook-Off. In a fun fact shared by the chamber, Primm was even born on Feb. 6, 2009, during Perchville. For those who see her at the festival this year, TACC encourages them to make sure to wish her a happy birthday.
This year’s Junior Perchville King, Selman, is the son of Kasey and Lacey Selman of Tawas City. He has three siblings, Landon, Gunner and Giselle.
Selman’s favorite subject in school is Earth Science, with Mr. Ernst. He also enjoys hunting and fishing, and loves to be outdoors. Selman likes to build, as well, and occasionally works for the family business, Captivating Concrete.
In his spare time, he enjoys putting together Legos, model cars and attending Youth Group at Holy Family Church in East Tawas.
In the future, Selman would love to attend college at Michigan State University to play football, and he hopes to be drafted by the Seattle Seahawks one day.
All four of this year’s festival royalty will be participating in Perchville events, and their duties will include attending such occasions as the annual parade and Chilly Cook-Off.
Once everyone at the Coronation Breakfast gave a round of applause for the crowning of the royalty, it was time to enjoy games and prizes with Tim Haskin.
With his natural charisma and quick wit, Haskin has become the go-to emcee for a number of festival events over the years. The retired TAS teacher and 2015 Perchville King has mastered the art of making the activities fun and humorous, and his public speaking skills have been demonstrated for years as the local sports announcer.
Haskin, who lent his time and talents to host the games, also pointed out the other contributors who sponsored activities and/or donated prizes for the winners. This included McDonald’s, which gave a large stack of gift certificates; Always a Holiday! Bed and Breakfast, which donated an Augie’s on the Bay gift certificate; store products and a gift card from Klenow’s Market; a statue and gift card from Precious Petals; Perchville coozies, shirts and other festival swag from TACC; and gift certificates from Big Boy, the Brew Krew, Miner’s Grove, Tawas Bay Pizza Co. and Northwoods Steakhouse.
Haskin was assisted in leading the games by local students and National Honor Society members Abigail Herbolsheimer and Kyle Reynolds. The trio had plenty of laughs in store, with such games as the Price is Right-inspired “Shopping at Klenow’s,” the “Spoons, Balloons and Buffoons” relay-style challenge and the “Something’s Corny” cornhole game.
Participants could sign up for the three main games, but also had the option of joining the group activities which were held for everyone in the crowd. This entailed true or false, heads or tails and dice games, as well as the always popular “What’s in Your Pocket?” event.
With the latter, Haskin would ask the audience if they had a certain item in their pocket or purse, and the first one to raise that item in the air won a prize. Some of them were more common, such as an unused stamp, while others were rather specific. The guests had a surprising number of items on them which aren’t often found in most people’s bags or pockets, though, including a $2 bill and a silver dollar.
If the Coronation Breakfast is any indication of what’s in store for attendees of the 2022 Perchville USA festival – this Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 3-6 – there will be no shortage of wintertime entertainment. Further details on Perchville can be found at www.facebook.com/PerchvilleUSA and www.tawas.com.