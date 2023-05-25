TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area varsity girls basketball team was recognized recently for their outstanding work in the classroom. The Lady Braves were named academic all-state, with a team GPA of 3.56.
“Our basketball season may not have been all we hoped for this year but these Lady Braves crushed it in the classroom,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “It just shows the determination and heart that these ladies have.
"Playing a three and-a-half month season of basketball with practices and games five to six nights a week is tough and sometimes can take a toll on an athlete in other areas. For these ladies to maintain such an honorable GPA as a team says a lot about their character and desire to succeed not only in sports but also in their academics.”
For Edwards, it was fun to reflect on the team’s significant academic accomplishment.
“I would say that the future looks bright with the Lady Braves showing such great leadership as this,” she said. “Great job and so proud of you all. Kori Schaaf and Alex Felske also were awarded the BCAM (Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan) Outstanding Student Athlete awards for seniors with outstanding GPA averages of 3.8 or above. Way to go ladies.”