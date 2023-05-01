TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area softball team traveled down to Gladwin on Saturday. The Lady Braves picked up a well-played 3-2 win in game one, but dropped game two, 6-0.
“The intensity and focus the girls brought with them to Gladwin was something I have been waiting for since March,” head coach Marcus Doan said. “Two outs, top of the third, Addysen Otremba beats out a ground ball to (shortstop) for an infield single. Back-to-back doubles from Kori Schaaf and Marisol Klinger put us ahead. That inning doesn’t happen if Addy doesn’t hustle down the line. The defense was phenomenal, we were able to take hits away as well as make the routine plays. Schaaf tossed a gem, she had great command and kept the hitters off balance.”
Schaaf pitched all seven innings to get the win, giving up two earned runs on seven hits, three strikeouts and one walk.
Otremba also doubled in the game to go with her single. Schaaf had two hits and with one hit each was M. Klinger, Reese Cadorette, Khloe Barringer and Sierra Rhode. Barringer also had an RBI.
In game two, Kassuba took the loss, going five innings and giving up six runs, five earned on 12 hits, three strikeouts and three walks. Schaaf also struck out a batter in an inning of relief.
The Braves’ only hit came from Schaaf, with Schaaf and Cadorette also reaching base thanks to walks.
“Gladwin threw their ace and she was lights out,” Doan said. “Schaaf was able to break up her no-hit bid in the seventh inning. We didn’t have much traffic on the base path. Kassuba got the start and threw a good game. Gladwin figured her out their third time through, and had a big inning. Overall, I was very pleased with the product we were able to put on the field. Defensively this was our best outing of the season. We are half way through the season and still have some tough competition to face. Now it’s time to polish skill and bring that focus every game.”
On Monday, April 26 Tawas lost a pair of home games against Meridian, 15-3 and 8-3.
“(Meridian’s pitcher) is unquestionably one of the top pitchers we have faced this year,” Doan said. “Meridian is a good team and they are having a great season.”
Schaaf gave Tawas a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the first inning of game one, but the Lady Mustangs controlled things from there.
Also on offense, Otremba and Cadorette had two hits apiece and M. Klinger had one hit.
In game two, Kassuba took the loss, going five and one-third innings and giving up seven runs, four earned on seven hits, four strikeouts and four walks.
Barringer had a double and an RBI on offense. Otremba had three hits and with one each was Cadorette, Schaaf, Elise Klinger and Kassuba.
Tawas was at Pinconning on Monday, plays in Houghton Lake on Thursday and is at Swan Valley on Thursday, May 11.