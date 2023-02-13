AuGRES – The AuGres girls basketball team faced an eight point hole after the first quarter of the basketball game with Hale on Monday, Feb. 6. The host Lady Wolverines regrouped after that though, and were able to pull off a 35-28 North Star League Little Dipper victory.
“We took good shots in the first quarter, but couldn’t seem to get them to fall,” AuGres head coach Tom Fox said. “Our girls did a great job keeping their heads in the game and fighting to take the lead into the locker room at halftime. Ball movement and rebounds were key in this win for us.
“We know they have some talented players and girls that can score. I thought our team did a nice job containing those threats and forcing Hale to look for points elsewhere.”
Hale was able to get a pair of first quarter threes from Felicity Hicks, giving them a 10-2 lead after one.
AuGres was able to get five points in the second from Shea Menard and four each from Analeis Ming and Emily Freehling, as it took a 15-14 lead at the half.
The Wolverines received six points in the third from Lillie Maser, as they increased their lead to 24-20 entering the fourth. Freehling scored six points in the final quarter to help AuGres secure the win.
The Wolverines saw Freehling lead things with 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals, Ming and Menard had nine points apiece, with Ming getting eight boards, five assists and four steals and Menard tracked down six rebounds. Maser had seven points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
For the Eagles, Callie Hicks led the way with 10 points, Felicity Hicks finished with six, Dalaney Kimmerer had five points, Erica Bernard scored three, while Bailey Hewitt and Ali Beebe each netted two.
AuGres (7-9 overall, 4-4 NSL Little Dipper) hosted the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Tuesday, heads to Atlanta today (Wednesday), is at home to take on Posen on Friday and hosts Whittemore-Prescott on Monday.
Hale (8-6, 5-3) hosted the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday, heads to Hillman on Thursday and plays at the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Monday.