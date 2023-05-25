EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) is set to welcome its newest member, Jessie & Kids’ Boutique & Thrift, with a ribbon cutting today (Wednesday).
The celebration is slated for 3:30 p.m. at the establishment, located in downtown East Tawas at 127 Newman St.
The official ribbon cutting ceremony follows the shop’s recent grand opening event, which occurred this past weekend and featured refreshments, face painting, games, prizes, store sales, free goodies and more.
With a motto of, "Supporting Foster Care – when you fill a bag, you fill a heart," the venue puts a charitable spin on its operations.
According to the store’s Facebook page, those at Jessie & Kids’ Boutique & Thrift fill bags with essential supplies, and then some, for children who are coming into foster care.
"First, we buy the bags which are either a duffel bag, backpack, or travel suitcase," the site explains. The bags are then filled with such items as hair brushes, combs, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, deodorant, shampoo, body wash, blankets and night lights. Depending on the age of the recipient, the bags may also come with anything from stuffed animals, to coloring books and journals. Infants and toddlers are also gifted with such necessities as bottles, diapers, wipes and formula.
Children have the opportunity to come into the store and pick out a week’s worth of clothing, as well. If the shop doesn’t have what the individual needs, those from the store will order it online and have it shipped to the child’s foster home and/or make a run to a different business for the item(s) if necessary.
To learn more about the efforts at Jessie & Kids’, either stop by the boutique, call 989-305-6355 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/people/Jessie-Kids-Boutique-Thrift/100090632666638/.