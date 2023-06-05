WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott softball team played at Division 4 district host AuGres on Tuesday, May 30. The Lady Cardinals put up a great fight, but ultimately came up just short, seeing their season come to an end, 7-6.
Claire Blust took the loss pitching, striking out eight batters. On offense, Addi Ludwig had four hits, Gabby Clark tripled while Ludwig, Blust, Gabby Murphy, Gracie Murphy, London Crossley and Clark all had RBI.
“We started off a little rough but as the season progressed, the girls really started to come together,” head coach Steve Ludwig said. “We found our groove later this season and they improved daily. We are a fairly young team and I’m excited to see what they will do in the upcoming seasons.
“We will be losing two seniors this year, Addison Ludwig, who will continue her softball career at Delta College and first-year varsity player Madison Kennedy.”