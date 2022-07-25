TAWAS CITY – An occupied vehicle wound up almost fully submerged in the Tawas Bay area of Lake Huron, shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 24.
Limited information is available at this point, as the incident is currently being investigated, and more details will be shared in a future edition of this publication.
What is known, is that this occurred in Tawas City, near the M-55 and US-23 intersection.
As for what caused the vehicle to enter the lake, Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz reiterated that it is still under investigation; however, the driver alleges a possible medical issue.
A 44-year-old male resident of Iosco County was behind the wheel at the time, and Klosowski-Lorenz advises that there were no other occupants in the vehicle.
The man involved is said to have experienced only minor injuries, and was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.
Klosowski-Lorenz states that the Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) was called to assist with traffic when pulling the vehicle from the water, which was removed with a wrecker.
Tawas City Dive Team members responded to the scene, as well, where they helped with the process of removing the vehicle from the bay.
Klosowski-Lorenz says that while there is still more investigation to be done, police have no indications at this time to believe that drugs and/or alcohol were a factor.
Along with TCPD, TCFD and dive team personnel, others who assisted were those from the Michigan State Police and Iosco County EMS.