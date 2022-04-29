STANDISH – Northeast Michigan Arts Council [NEMAC] announces the opening of its 27th annual Youth Art Exhibition on Saturday, May7 at the Northeast Art Center in Standish.
The mixed media fine arts exhibition will feature art work for grades seventh through 12th from Pinconning, Standish-Sterling and Whittemore-Prescott school districts. A wide spectrum of the visual arts will be on display. The exhibit is juried by grade level and art medium and students will be awarded ribbons and special recognition for their entries. All of the art work entered in this exhibition was chosen by the art instructors from each school district.
Gallery hours are scheduled for two consecutive Saturdays: May 7 and May 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no admission charge and the general public is encouraged to attend this student exhibition to support their work. An awards ceremony will be held on Saturday May 14 at 3:30 p.m.; the general public is invited to this special event to recognize and celebrate the artistic talent of our youth. There is no admission charge for this event.
For additional information about art center programs, contact the NEMAC office at 989-846-9331, or visit its website at nemiac.org.