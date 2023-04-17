WHITTEMORE – On Saturday, Apr. 15, the Whittemore Area Chamber of Commerce held a Hunting and Fishing Expo at the Chamber of Commerce Hall.
The inaugural expo invited citizens to gather up hunting and fishing goods they no longer used and set up vendor tables to sell off their no longer needed gear. According to President of the Whittemore Chamber of Commerce Dennis Locke, the event was held in order to raise money for the chamber to repair the flooring in the hall. Locke told this publication that fellow chamber member Russ Hinkley and himself had come up with the idea for the event, which saw support from residents and local businesses alike.
Local business support came from Beckley’s Bait Shop and Turner Bean & Grain. Other hunting and fishing enthusiasts made their way to the event throughout the day and were granted access to a variety of door prizes.
Locke says this is just one of the events the chamber has implemented this year and there is plenty more to look forward to for the Whittemore area. The chamber will be holding a swap meet for auto enthusiasts on May 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Whittemore Memorial Day Rodeo Days will take place May 26-29 offering bulls, barrels and team roping.