TAWAS CITY – A “continuation and expansion” of the agreement between Tawas Area High School and the East Tawas Park Board regarding the use of the Robert C. Bolen Memorial Stadium for varsity baseball was approved at a meeting of the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education on Aug. 8.
In addition to the current arrangement for the use of the stadium for varsity baseball, the expansion of the agreement calls for the conversion of the adjacent little league baseball field into a fast pitch softball field, thereby creating a varsity baseball/softball complex.
According to the Memorandum of Understanding regarding Use and Care of the Bolen Ballfields sent to TAS Superintendent John Klinger by the East Tawas Park Board, the Tawas Area Little League supports this project, and has “plans to accommodate necessary field space to satisfy their needs through existing and future facilities.”
Pursuant to this agreement, the TAS Board unanimously approved the allocation of $20,000 in the District’s current budget to support the conversion project. When asked if this allocation would be a recurring annual budget commitment, Klinger responded that future expenses would be determined by the needs of the baseball/softball complex at the time.
Other matters before the Board included:
• The purchase of a new Holland Blue Bird 84-passenger school bus was unanimously approved at a cost of $138,187. Klinger noted that this purchase was part of the District’s ongoing plan to maintain an up-to-date school bus fleet.
• Approval without dissent the purchase of a new Blodgett Model No. ZEPH-100-E DBL Zephaire Convection Oven for the high school kitchen. The unit will be purchased from Culinary Products, Inc. (CPI) of Saginaw at a cost of $13,474.00. Klinger said that another bid for the kitchen equipment was received from Stafford-Smith, Inc., but added that the bid from CPI was the low bid considering the cost of labor.
• Miehl’s Mechanical submitted the low bid for the purchase and installation of a replacement freezer equipment package for the kitchen’s walk-in freezer. The Board voted to award them the bid at a cost of $13,286.14.
• At the recommendation of the personnel committee, the Board approved offering hiring bonuses to new staff. New certified staff hires will be offered a $2,500 hiring bonus, while non-certified staff will be offered $1,000.
• At the recommendation of Food Service Director Jan Sancrant, Tracy Davison was hired to fill the 3-hour cook’s helper vacancy. Davison has four years’ experience working in a school cafeteria.
• Acceded to the recommendation of Athletic Director Jonathan Mejeur, and hired Kelly Rau to coach seventh/eighth grade volleyball.
• Two Title I educational assistants were hired at Clara Bolen Elementary School. Jeannette Freytag, who spent the last 23 years as office manager at the Tawas Police Authority and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Central Michigan University, and Andrea Gibson, who has experience working with children at the Pathway to earning facility in Oscoda were unanimously approved for these positions. Both were recommended by Clara Bolen Elementary School Principal Amy Clouse.
• According to Mejeur, the varsity football game at Kalkaska had to be rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 after Kalkaska was unable to procure officials for the traditional Friday night game. Consequently, approval from the Board was required and received to use school transportation for the Saturday date;
• Approved a request from teachers Douglas Livingston and Kerri Buyssens to take the eighth grade class on a field trip to Washington, D.C. and Gettysburg next spring, similar to field trips eighth graders have taken in the past. Klinger said that these trips would be taken every other year.