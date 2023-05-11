EAST TAWAS – Members of the American Legion Post 211 and Auxiliary in East Tawas will be distributing poppies during the upcoming annual Poppy Days.
Poppy Days this year are May 25-27. During Poppy Days, hundreds of crepe paper poppies – all handmade by veterans as part of their therapeutic rehabilitation – are distributed throughout the Tawas’ in exchange for donations that go directly to assist disabled and hospitalized veterans in our communities. Funds are also used for the welfare of veterans, active military personnel, and the families of veterans and active military personnel where financial and medical need is evident.
The Friday before Memorial Day, May 26, is being designated by Congress as National Poppy Day.
Connecting the visual image of the poppy with the sacrifice of service made by our veterans has been an important goal of the American Legion Auxiliary Poppy program since its inception in 1921. The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms.