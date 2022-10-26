EAST TAWAS — Three governmental units in Iosco County, the City of East Tawas, Alabaster Township and AuSable Township, all have millages or proposals on their respective ballots for different actions in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.
City of East Tawas
Gender-neutral language in charter
An amendment to the charter would restate the charter’s section in gender-neutral terms. This has been discussed since at least 2018, with former Gov. Rick Snyder event given approval to put the city charter changing amendment on the ballot at that time.
Following is the amendment verbatim as it will appear on the ballot:
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE EAST TAWAS CITY CHARTER TO RESTATE THE CHARTER IN GENDER-NEUTRAL TERMS
Shall various sections of the City of East Tawas Charter be amended to restate the Charter in gender-neutral terms?
Charter change on councilmember/mayor salaries
Another proposed amendment for East Tawas would be to change how councilmembers, as well as the mayor, get their annual salary established. Under the current charger, in section 4.2, there is an established methodology for paying the salary to those members. Any changes must be done with a vote by residents. Here is the current charter language on that:
“Hereafter, the council may determine the annual salary of councilmembers by ordinance, but no ordinance increasing such salary shall become effective until the date of commencement of the terms of councilmembers elected at the next regular election, which is more than six (6) months after the adoption of such ordinance. It is further provided that at the next such regular election there shall be submitted to a vote of the registered electors.
The charter changes allow a salary change by the city council voting to approve a resolution to do so, then to hold a public hearing instead of a vote of the registered electors. The amendment language is as follows:
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO SECTION 4.2 OF CHAPTER IV OF THE EAST TAWAS CITY CHARTER
Shall Section 4.2 of Chapter IV of the East Tawas City Charter be amended to allow the City Council to establish the annual salary of Council members including the Mayor by Resolution following a Public Hearing?
Sale of lots on Tawas Lake
Finally, the third proposal is to ask voters whether they would like to sell lots, owned by the City of East Tawas, that are located along Tawas Lake. Parcels include land on Maple Drive, Warren Ave., Clifford Street and Lakewood Drive. The language is as follows, including the lot parcel numbers:
PROPOSAL FOR THE SALE OF LOTS OWNED BY THE CITY OF EAST TAWAS ALONG THE WATERFRONT OF TAWAS LAKE
Shall the City of East Tawas be authorized to sell the following parcels along the waterfront of Tawas Lake to interested parties for further development in the best interests of the City?
121-P20-001-026-00 Maple Drive
121-O30-999-001-00 Warren Avenue
120-017-400-024-25 Clifford Street
121-P10-001-001-00 Lakewood Drive
121-P10-001-015-00 Lakewood Drive
Alabaster Township
Alabaster Township has several resolutions asking voters to approve millages for various things, including for parks and recreation, recycling, road improvements and fire protections.
A new millage for parks and recreation would last for five years, beginning this year, and generate an estimated $55,388 the first year, if 1 mill is adopted by voters. The language is as follows:
Township Resolution #2022-04 New Millage For Parks And Recreation
Shall Alabaster Township impose an increase of up to 1.000 mills ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution and levy it for 5 years, 2022 through 2026 inclusive, for parks and recreation, which 1.000-mills increase will raise an estimated $55,388.00 in the first year the millage is levied.
A new mill for an increase of up to 1.550 mills for trash and recycling collection is being proposed in Alabaster Township for a period of five years, beginning 2022. The millage would generate an estimated $85,851 the first year. The language is as follows:
Resolution #2022-05 New Millage For Garbage & Recycling Collection
Shall Alabaster Township impose an increase of up to 1.550 mills ($1.55 per $1,000 of taxable value) in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution and levy it for 5 years, 2022 through 2026 inclusive, for garbage & recycling collection, which 1.550-mills increase will raise an estimated $85,851.00 in the first year the millage is levied.
Alabaster officials are asking residents to vote to renew the township’s millage for mosquito control and suppression by levying .998 mill for a period of five years. The millage will generate $55,283 the first year if approved. The language is as follows:
Resolution #2022-06 Millage Renewal For Mosquito Control And Suppression
Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Alabaster Township, of 1.00 mills ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 0.9981 ($0.998 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at up to 0.9981 mills ($0.998 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 5 years, 2022 through 2026 inclusive, for mosquito control and suppression, raising an estimated $55,283.00 in the first year the millage is levied.
Alabaster township residents will also be asked renew a millage for road improvements in the township. The millage asks for the passage of 1.2413 mill, beginning this year and continuing for five years, to generate an estimated $68,620 for the first year for road improvements in the township. The millage language is as follows:
Resolution #2022-07 Millage Renewal For Road Improvements
Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Alabaster Township, of 1.2413 mills ($1.24 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 1.2389 ($1.24 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at up to 1.2389 mills ($1.24 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 5 years, 2022 through 2026 inclusive, for road improvements raising an estimated $68,620.00 in the first year the millage is levied.
Finally, Alabaster voters will be asked to renew a fire protection millage for the township. The millage is 1.2191 mill and would renew for five years, generating an estimated $67,524 in the first year. The millage language is as follows:
Resolution #2022-08 Millage Renewal For Fire Protection
Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Alabaster Township, of 1.2215 mills ($1.22 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 1.2191 ($1.22 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at up to 1.2191 mills ($1.22 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 5 years, 2022 through 2026 inclusive, for fire protection, raising an estimated $67,524.00 in the first year the millage is levied.
AuSable Township
AuSable Township residents have one millage request that is on the Nov. 8 ballot for funding to run their mosquito control program. The millage is asking voters to approve a levy of .5700 mill for three years for mosquito control in the township. The millage will generate an estimated $56,180 in the first year if approved. The millage language is as follows:
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF AUSABLE MOSQUITO CONTRACT MILLAGE
Shall the Charter Township of AuSable be authorized to receive a new additional millage by imposing an increase of .5700 mill ($.57 per $1,000 of taxable value) in the charter township tax levy limitation and levying it for three (3) years, 2023 through 2025 inclusive, for the purpose providing mosquito control and suppression in the Charter Township of AuSable, raising an estimated $56,180 in the first year the millage is levied.