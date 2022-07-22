EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players is opening its summer production of I Love Lacy this weekend at the Tawas Bay Playhouse in East Tawas.
Show dates are July 22, 23 and 24 and a second weekend of July 28, 29, 30 and 31. All shows are at 7 pm. Tickets are $11 and can be purchased online at tawasbayplayers.com or at the box office, which opens one hour before show time.
This play is written and directed by local playwright Michal Jacot, with assistant director Laurie Jacot, and producer Judy Quarters.
“We have a fun group of very talented young people, and one not-as-young-as-he-used-to-be guy, but still talented, that has been working hard,” Quarters said.
The cast features Gabi Coon as klutzy but lovable Lacy Casey; Zach Dalton as her goofy friend Trevor; Alexandra Perrot as her other goofy, but somewhat saner, friend Sue; Daniel Stone as Lacy’s new boyfriend Bryce; Alan Dalton as Lacy’s gruff father Carl; and Anna Young as the mysterious Italian girl, Gabriella.
The production crew includes house managers, Cheryl Fortner, Jody Provost and Penny LeClair; head usher, Michelle Crossley; construction crew, Lyle Groff, Tim Bischoff, Tiffany Bischoff and Bob O’Meara; set designer, Michal Jacot; set painter and set dressing, Vickie Szatkowski; props, Sue Duncan and Lizzie Buffmeyer; costumes, Dee Bixby; stage managers, Lyle Groff and Lizzie Buffmeyer; lights, Ed Krebs and Jessie Buffmeyer; sound, Ray Skiver, Lauren Stone and Xander Whitford; pictures/archives, Pat Casey and Mary Ann Michalski; lobby board, Tina Dalton; publicity, Michal Jacot and Judy Quarters; box office, Pam Koepke, Penny Zacharias and Nadeen O’Meara; biographies, Barb Hunter; and programs, Pat Casey.