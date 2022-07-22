READY FOR SHOW – Tawas Bay Players is opening its summer production of I Love Lacy Friday at the Tawas Bay Playhouse in East Tawas. The show runs July 22-24 and 28-31 with all shows starting at 7 p.m. Cast members are, from left, front row: Zachary Dalton, Gabi Coon and Alexandra Perrot; back row: Alan Dalton, Daniel Stone and Anna Young.